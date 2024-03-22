Array Technologies Names James Zhu New Chief Accounting Officer

The latest update is out from Array Technologies (ARRY).

Array Technologies, Inc. has appointed seasoned finance expert James Zhu as their new Chief Accounting Officer. Zhu brings a wealth of experience from previous high-level financial roles, including serving as CFO at Nutcracker Therapeutics and VoloAgri Group, as well as a stint as Chief Accounting Officer at First Solar. His extensive background is bolstered by an MBA from Golden Gate University, and he has no existing familial or transactional conflicts of interest within the company. With his appointment, Zhu also secured an indemnification agreement similar to those of other executive officers at Array.

