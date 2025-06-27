Array Technologies Closes $345M Convertible Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Array Technologies ( (ARRY) ) has provided an update.

On June 27, 2025, Array Technologies announced the successful closing of its $345 million upsized offering of 2.875% convertible senior notes due July 2031. This strategic financial move aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure by refinancing higher-cost debt and repurchasing a portion of its 2028 convertible notes at a discount. The transaction is expected to enhance financial flexibility, extend the maturity of its credit facility, and generate approximately $9 million in annual net interest expense savings, thereby delivering sustainable value and minimizing shareholder dilution.

Spark’s Take on ARRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARRY is a Neutral.

Array Technologies’ stock score is impacted by financial performance challenges, despite strong earnings call insights and strategic corporate actions. Technical analysis and valuation suggest some caution, while positive guidance and strategic moves provide growth potential.

More about Array Technologies

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology for utility-scale and distributed generation customers. The company specializes in high-quality solar trackers, software platforms, and field services designed to maximize energy production and withstand harsh weather conditions. Based in the United States, Array Technologies leverages its domestic manufacturing and global supply chain to support solar energy deployment worldwide.

