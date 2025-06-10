Arras Minerals Expands Elemes Project Drilling and Ends Beskauga Option

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Arras Minerals Corp ( (TSE:ARK) ).

Arras Minerals Corp has announced the mobilization of a second drill rig to its Elemes Project as part of its Phase 2 drill program, following successful completion of surveys that enhance geological understanding and drill targeting. The company has also terminated its option agreement for the Beskauga Project, opting to allocate capital towards new exploration opportunities, reflecting a strategic shift to focus on advancing its existing projects.

More about Arras Minerals Corp

Arras Minerals Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. It is involved in projects that target copper and gold mineralization, with a strategic focus on advancing exploration opportunities to unlock value.

Average Trading Volume: 117,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$113.1M

