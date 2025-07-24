Arrail Group Waives Default Interest Amid Positive Loan Negotiations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arrail Group Ltd. ( (HK:6639) ) has shared an update.

Arrail Group Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued in the Cayman Islands, announced a supplemental update regarding its loan agreement. The company has waived a default interest amounting to US$53,041 due to positive negotiations for a loan extension and additional collateral provided by the borrower. The waiver is considered fair and reasonable, aiming to maintain a strong relationship with the borrower and minimize financial losses.

Arrail Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,131,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.38B

6639 stock

