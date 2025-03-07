Arq, Inc. Reports Strong 2024 Revenue Growth

Arq, Inc. ( (ARQ) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arq, Inc. presented to its investors.

Arq, Inc. is a North American environmental technology company specializing in activated carbon products for purification and sustainable materials. In its latest earnings report, Arq, Inc. announced a 10% year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal year 2024, driven by improvements in its Powder Activated Carbon (PAC) business and a consistent increase in average sales prices. The company also reported a significant improvement in gross margins and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for three consecutive quarters, highlighting a successful business turnaround. Key financial metrics include a full-year revenue of $109 million, a gross margin increase to 36.2%, and a reduction in net loss to $5.1 million from $12.2 million the previous year. Arq also completed a $30 million asset-backed lending facility to enhance liquidity and reduce financing costs. Looking ahead, Arq’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, particularly with the anticipated production ramp-up at its new Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) facility, expected to reach full capacity in the second half of 2025.