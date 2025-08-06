Arq Inc Launches GAC Production Line at Red River

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Arq Inc ( (ARQ) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Arq Inc. announced the successful commissioning of its first granular activated carbon (GAC) production line at the Red River Plant, marking a significant milestone in its corporate transformation. The company has commenced commercial-scale production, with initial sales completed, and plans to ramp up to a target of 25 million pounds annualized production. This development positions Arq to meet the strong demand in the GAC market, enhancing its strategic value and growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARQ) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arq Inc stock, see the ARQ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARQ is a Neutral.

Arq Inc’s overall stock score reflects a moderate performance, primarily driven by strong earnings call highlights and technical analysis signals. While the earnings call provided positive growth prospects, significant financial performance challenges and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on ARQ stock, click here.

More about Arq Inc

Arq Inc. is a diversified environmental technology company that produces activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products. It is the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, focusing on providing innovative solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land, and air.

Average Trading Volume: 218,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $228.4M

For detailed information about ARQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue