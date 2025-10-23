Aroundtown SA Issues €500 Million Perpetual Notes and Launches Tender Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aroundtown SA ( (DE:AT1) ) has provided an announcement.

Aroundtown SA has successfully issued €500 million in benchmark perpetual notes with a 5.25% coupon, which were highly demanded by investors, being 5x oversubscribed. Concurrently, the company has launched a tender offer to rebalance its perpetual notes stack by replacing higher coupon notes, aiming to reduce the average coupon rate and potentially decrease the aggregate notional, which is expected to enhance FFO growth while maintaining a strong financial position.

Aroundtown SA is the largest listed German commercial real estate company, trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It invests in income-generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top-tier European cities, primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London.

