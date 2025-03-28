Arogo Capital Delays 10-K Filing, No Financial Impact Expected

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (AOGO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Class A has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to gather necessary information for the report’s preparation. The company expects to file the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Importantly, Arogo Capital does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification is signed by Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, who assures ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Class A

YTD Price Performance: 6.54%

Average Trading Volume: 1,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $60.24M

Learn more about AOGO stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue