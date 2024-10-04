Aroa Biosurgery Director Ups Stake in Company

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd (AU:ARX) has released an update.

Dr. Catherine Mohr, a director of Aroa Biosurgery Limited, has increased her direct and indirect shareholdings through an on-market trade, acquiring 436,364 fully paid ordinary shares at a cost of $163,453.67. This transaction, dated September 30, 2024, brings Dr. Mohr’s total direct and indirect interest in the company to 647,050 shares, following her previously held 210,686 options exercisable at $0.87, set to expire on November 13, 2027.

