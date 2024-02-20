Armstrong World Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Webcast

Armstrong World (AWI) has released an update.

On February 20, 2024, investors can tune in for a webcast and conference call detailing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. For those interested in the finer details, a slide presentation will be available, offering a deeper dive into the financial metrics and outcomes. This event is a must-watch for anyone following the Company’s financial trajectory, promising insightful revelations about their latest performance.

