ARMOUR Residential REIT Updates Financial Position and Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( (ARR) ) has shared an announcement.

On March 13, 2025, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. released a presentation detailing updates on its financial position, business, and operations. The presentation highlighted key financial metrics, including a common stock price of $19.05, a debt-equity ratio of 7.1, and total liquidity of $854.4 million as of February 28, 2025. The company also announced a March 2025 common dividend of $0.24, with an ex-dividend date of March 17, 2025, and a pay date of March 27, 2025. ARMOUR’s portfolio primarily consists of mortgage-backed securities, with a significant portion in 30-year fixed-rate pools. The announcement provides insights into ARMOUR’s strategic focus on maintaining dividends and managing interest rate risks, impacting its operations and stakeholder interests.

More about ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is a company that brings private capital into the mortgage markets to support home ownership across a diverse spectrum of Americans. The company focuses on creating shareholder value through investment and risk management of a leveraged and diversified portfolio of mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored entities. ARMOUR is externally managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, which is also the majority owner of BUCKLER Securities LLC, a FINRA registered broker-dealer.

YTD Price Performance: 1.03%

Average Trading Volume: 2,510,563

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.41B

Find detailed analytics on ARR stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com