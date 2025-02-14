ARMOUR Residential REIT Reports Q4 Loss, Strategic Outlook

Armour Residential ( (ARR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Armour Residential presented to its investors.

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Based in Vero Beach, Florida, the company operates in the financial services sector with a specific focus on mortgage-backed securities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT reported a challenging fourth quarter in 2024, with a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million attributed to common stockholders. Despite the loss, the company highlighted its ability to generate distributable earnings of $46.5 million, equating to $0.78 per common share. The company’s financial position at the end of the year showed a decreased book value per common share at $19.07, down from $20.76 in the previous quarter.

Key financial metrics from the report include a net interest income of $12.7 million and an economic net interest spread of 1.53%. ARMOUR raised $136.2 million in capital through the issuance of over 7 million shares and maintained a liquidity position of $608 million. The company’s debt to equity ratio stood at 7.87:1, indicating a high level of leverage in its operations. Additionally, ARMOUR’s portfolio of agency mortgage-backed securities totaled $12.4 billion by year’s end.

Looking ahead, ARMOUR Residential REIT maintains a cautious outlook, with management focused on navigating the challenging interest rate environment and optimizing its investment portfolio. The company plans to continue its capital-raising efforts and manage its leverage to enhance shareholder value.

Investors and analysts will be watching ARMOUR’s strategic moves closely as it adapts to market dynamics and seeks to improve its financial performance in the coming quarters.