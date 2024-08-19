Armada Metals Announces Temporary Trading Halt

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Limited has requested a trading halt effective immediately as it prepares to announce a significant transaction and capital raising efforts. The halt is expected to be brief, lifting on the earlier of the announcement release or the commencement of normal trading on August 21, 2024. The company has confirmed there are no undisclosed reasons that would affect the grant of the trading halt.

