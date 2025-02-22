Armada Hoffler Properties Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

Armada Hoffler Properties ( (AHH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Armada Hoffler Properties presented to its investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company also provides construction and development services to third-party clients.

In its latest earnings report, Armada Hoffler Properties announced a GAAP net income of $0.26 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.33 per diluted share for the full year. The company highlighted a normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per diluted share for the fourth quarter and $1.29 for the full year, as well as significant growth in office same store net operating income (NOI) and positive releasing spreads across its portfolio.

Key financial metrics from the report include net income attributable to common stockholders of $26.1 million for the fourth quarter, a substantial increase from a net loss in the previous year. The company’s FFO for the quarter also rose significantly to $29.7 million compared to $11.1 million a year ago. Other highlights include an impressive overall portfolio occupancy rate of 96.0%, successful lease renewals and new leases amounting to approximately 315,000 square feet, and a notable gain on real estate dispositions amounting to $21.3 million.

Looking forward, Armada Hoffler introduced its 2025 guidance with a projected normalized FFO range of $1.00 to $1.10 per diluted share. The company remains focused on positioning itself for sustainable growth while maintaining financial strength in a changing market environment. The management’s outlook is cautiously optimistic, aiming to continue enhancing income streams and balance sheet quality.