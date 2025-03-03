Armada Hoffler Properties Expands Board with New Appointment

The latest announcement is out from Armada Hoffler Properties ( (AHH) ).

On February 26, 2025, Armada Hoffler Properties announced the appointment of Jennifer R. Boykin as an independent director to its Board, effective March 1, 2025, expanding the Board from 10 to 11 members. Boykin, with her extensive leadership experience in shipbuilding and technology at Huntington Ingalls Industries, is expected to bring valuable insights to the company. Concurrently, A. Russell Kirk decided not to stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting, leading to a planned reduction of the Board size to nine directors after the meeting. These changes reflect Armada Hoffler’s strategic focus on enhancing its leadership to navigate industry challenges and drive sustainable growth.

More about Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with over four decades of experience in developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients.

YTD Price Performance: -8.93%

Average Trading Volume: 815,735

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $930.5M

