Arm Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results and Hosts Webcast

The latest update is out from ARM Holdings PLC ADR ( (ARM) ).

On July 30, 2025, Arm Holdings plc announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on June 30, 2025. The results were shared in a letter to shareholders, available on the company’s investor relations website and furnished to the SEC. The company also hosted an audio webcast to discuss these results, emphasizing its commitment to advancing AI technology and maintaining its industry-leading position.

ARM Holdings PLC’s overall score is bolstered by strong financial performance and strategic advancements in AI and data centers. However, high valuation, overbought technical indicators, and macroeconomic uncertainties from the earnings call weigh down the score.

Arm Holdings plc is a leading company in the computing industry, known for its high-performance and power-efficient compute platforms. The company plays a pivotal role in the global technology ecosystem, providing advanced solutions that enable AI capabilities across a wide range of applications. Arm’s technology reaches 100 percent of the connected global population, and it collaborates with the largest computing ecosystem and 22 million software developers to build the future of AI.

