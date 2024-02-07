Ark Restaurants Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Payout

Ark Restaurants (ARKR) has released an update.

Ark Restaurants has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable on March 13, 2024, to shareholders recorded by February 29, 2024. While this reflects a positive gesture, future dividends remain at the Board’s discretion and will hinge on the company’s performance and various other considerations.

For further insights into ARKR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.