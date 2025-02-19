Arizona Metals Corp. Advances Kay Mine Project with New Drilling Initiatives

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Arizona Metals ( (TSE:AMC) ) has shared an update.

Arizona Metals Corp. has announced its plan to deliver a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kay Mine project in the first half of 2025, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the second half. The company is conducting extensive drilling operations with 17,000 meters planned at the Kay Project and 5,000 meters at the Sugarloaf Peak Project, aiming to enhance its resource definition and exploration capabilities.

More about Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on mineral resource exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects such as the Kay Mine project in Yavapai County and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

YTD Price Performance: -10.09%

Average Trading Volume: 306,323

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $131M

