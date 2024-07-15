Arizona Lithium’s Promising New Discovery

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has struck a new lithium-enriched zone at their Prairie project, with samples showing 86 mg/L Li concentration in the previously untested Souris River Formation. The successful pump test of a converted exploration well in the Duperow Formation exceeded performance expectations, paving the way for future production in 2025. The discovery underscores Arizona Lithium’s potential to bolster North America’s lithium resources, with further exploration planned to assess the extent of this promising find.

