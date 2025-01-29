Arizona Gold & Silver Reports Positive Drilling Results at Philadelphia Project

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Arizona Silver Exploration ( (TSE:AZS) ) has issued an announcement.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. announced promising initial assay results from its current core drilling program at the Philadelphia project in northwestern Arizona. The drilling intersected 55.8 meters grading 1.27 grams per tonne gold, including high-grade intercepts, which could enhance the company’s operational prospects and strengthen its standing in the mining sector.

More about Arizona Silver Exploration

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company targets valuable mineral resources, particularly in Arizona, to bolster its portfolio and market position.

YTD Price Performance: -2.57%

Average Trading Volume: 19,382

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.54M

For detailed information about AZS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.