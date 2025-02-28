Aritzia Completes Secondary Offering of Voting Shares

Aritzia ( (TSE:ATZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Aritzia Inc. announced the successful closing of a secondary offering of 1,045,000 subordinate voting shares, resulting in gross proceeds of $72,993,250 for the selling shareholders, led by founder Brian Hill. The company will not receive any proceeds from this offering, which was managed by a syndicate of underwriters. This transaction alters Mr. Hill’s holdings, leaving him with no subordinate voting shares but maintaining a significant equity and voting interest through multiple voting shares.

More about Aritzia

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform, known for creating and offering Everyday Luxury through an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia focuses on good design, quality materials, and timeless style, with a commitment to the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company provides personalized shopping experiences both online and in over 125 boutiques across North America.

YTD Price Performance: 23.20%

Average Trading Volume: 35,256

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.2B

For detailed information about ATZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.