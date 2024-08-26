Aristocrat Leisure Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has updated the market on their ongoing share buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 94,000 ordinary shares. This latest transaction follows a cumulative buy-back of 39,376,180 shares to date, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. Investors are keeping a close eye on Aristocrat’s activity as the company continues to execute its buy-back on the open market.

