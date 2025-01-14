Aristocrat Leisure Limited Appoints New Company Secretary

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Aristocrat Leisure Limited ( (AU:ALL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Emma Leske as a Company Secretary, effective January 14, 2025. She will handle communication with the ASX regarding listing rule matters. This strategic appointment underscores Aristocrat’s commitment to maintaining effective communication with regulatory bodies, which is crucial for its sustained operations and market positioning.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited is a global entertainment and gaming content creation company driven by technology. The company operates through three business units: Aristocrat Gaming, Pixel United, and Aristocrat Interactive. They offer a wide range of products including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, free-to-play mobile games, and online real money games, serving a global customer base.

YTD Price Performance: 2.70%

Average Trading Volume: 977

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $27.63B

