Aristocrat Leisure Concludes Share Buy-Back

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced the cessation of 194,450 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back that concluded on September 27, 2024. This corporate action reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, potentially signalling a strong financial position to investors. The announcement, intended for personal use, was officially made on October 4, 2024.

