Aristocrat Leisure Concludes Share Buy-Back

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced the successful cessation of 855,855 ordinary shares, effective as of September 16, 2024, following an on-market buy-back strategy. This move is part of the company’s capital management plan, as detailed in their latest market update. Shareholders and investors in the financial markets may see this as a proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value.

