Arion Entertainment’s Rights Issue Sees Strong Investor Response

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. announced a successful rights issue, achieving a subscription level of approximately 122.25% for its 3.3 billion Rights Shares, surpassing expectations. This significant over-subscription highlights strong investor confidence and interest in the company’s financial prospects.
