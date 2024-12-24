Arion Entertainment’s Rights Issue Sees Strong Investor Response

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. (SG:YYB) has released an update.

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. announced a successful rights issue, achieving a subscription level of approximately 122.25% for its 3.3 billion Rights Shares, surpassing expectations. This significant over-subscription highlights strong investor confidence and interest in the company’s financial prospects.

