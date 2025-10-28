Arika Resources Unveils Promising Gold Intercepts at Yundamindra Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metalicity Limited ( (AU:ARI) ) has issued an announcement.

Arika Resources Limited has reported promising results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the Yundamindra Gold JV Project, particularly within the Yellow Brick Road section. The initial step-out drilling has revealed multiple strong gold intercepts, indicating a large, multi-lode gold system. The results suggest significant mineralization in every drilled hole, enhancing the project’s potential. The company is now focusing on more detailed drilling at Pennyweight Point to further explore down-plunge extensions and refine resource development opportunities.

Arika Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of gold projects, operating primarily in the Northeastern Goldfields mining district of Western Australia. The company’s focus is on expanding and defining gold resources through extensive drilling programs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,532,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.26M

