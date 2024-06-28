Arianne Phosphate Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Arianne Phosphate (TSE:DAN) has released an update.

Arianne Phosphate has reported a successful annual general and special meeting, with shareholders approving all resolutions, including director nominations and the adoption of new By-Laws. Shareholders elected nine directors to lead the development-stage mining company, which is advancing the Lac à Paul phosphate project in Quebec. The Company, which focuses on producing a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate, highlighted its commitment to growth and transparency.

