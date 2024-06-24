Ariana Resources Reports Progressive Year

Ariana Resources (GB:AAU) has released an update.

Ariana Resources PLC has announced its final audited results for 2023, highlighting a significant year of progress and transformation despite global economic challenges. The company has taken a 2.1% interest in the Dokwe Gold Project in Zimbabwe, which shows promise for shareholder value, and has reported robust operations at the Kiziltepe Mine in Türkiye, with production exceeding initial projections. Ariana Resources remains focused on sustainable growth and exploration, with advancements at the Tavşan Project and discoveries at the Salinbaş Project reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation.

