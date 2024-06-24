Ariana Resources Innovates with Fast Gold Analysis

Ariana Resources (GB:AAU) has released an update.

Ariana Resources PLC has successfully completed field trials of detectORE™, a revolutionary gold analysis method, at its Dokwe Project in Zimbabwe, delivering reliable results in as little as 15 hours. The new technology, which is cheaper and faster than traditional methods, has shown excellent correlation with conventional fire-assay results, and Ariana is expanding its use to other exploration programs. With a low-cost mobile laboratory now operational in Zimbabwe and another soon in Türkiye, the company is pioneering this cost-saving and efficient analytical technique in its gold exploration endeavors.

