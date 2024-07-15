Ariana Resources Announces Broker Change

Ariana Resources (GB:AAU) has released an update.

Ariana Resources, an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with gold project interests in Africa and Europe, has announced a change of broker, with Zeus Capital Limited taking over from WH Ireland Limited. The move comes after Zeus Capital acquired WH Ireland’s Capital Markets Division. The company continues to focus on its diverse portfolio, including the largest undeveloped gold project in Zimbabwe and several other ventures across Türkiye, Cyprus, and Kosovo.

For further insights into GB:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.