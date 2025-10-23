Ariana Resources Advances Exploration at Dokwe Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ariana Resources ( (GB:AAU) ) is now available.

Ariana Resources has announced a significant exploration update for its Dokwe Gold Project in Zimbabwe, where exploration drilling is set to commence. The project has identified several new target areas, with soil sampling revealing potential gold mineralization along shear zones. The company aims to drill test these zones, which have shown promising historical intercepts, suggesting considerable upside potential for gold discovery.

Ariana Resources PLC is a mineral exploration, development, and production company with interests in gold projects across Africa and Europe.

