Ariadne Australia Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Ariadne Australia Limited ( (AU:ARA) ) has issued an update.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced the issuance of 850,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on June 13, 2030, with an exercise price of $0.45. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are subject to transfer restrictions until the restriction period ends, indicating a strategic move to incentivize and retain key personnel.

Average Trading Volume: 29,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.6M

