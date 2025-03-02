Ariadne Australia Extends On-Market Buy-Back Facility

The latest announcement is out from Ariadne Australia Limited ( (AU:ARA) ).

Ariadne Australia Limited, as part of its capital management strategies, has announced the extension of its on-market buy-back facility for up to 12 months. This initiative aims to acquire shares trading below their intrinsic value, which is expected to benefit all shareholders by enhancing the value of their holdings.

More about Ariadne Australia Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 57,460

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.67M

