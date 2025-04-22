Argyle Resources Launches Phase 1 Exploration at Matapedia Silica Project

Argyle Resources Corp. ( (TSE:ARGL) ) has provided an update.

Argyle Resources Corp. has announced the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Matapedia Silica Project in Québec, Canada. This initiative aims to enhance the understanding of the project’s potential and identify targets for future exploration phases. The program will involve GIS-based purity mapping, prospecting, and sample collection to refine silica purity maps and highlight high-purity zones. The proximity of the Saint Gabriel Silica Project and the use of Argyle’s pilot plant facility are expected to provide logistical and operational efficiencies, reducing costs and maximizing resource development.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The company holds interests in several silica and graphite projects in Québec and Nova Scotia, Canada, and collaborates with the National Institute of Scientific Research for exploration programs.

