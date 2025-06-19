Argyle Resources Completes Exploration at Lac Comporté Silica Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Argyle Resources Corp. ( (TSE:ARGL) ) has shared an announcement.

Argyle Resources Corp. has completed its 2025 field exploration program at the Lac Comporté silica project in Québec, identifying high-purity quartzite units within the Manoir Richelieu Formation. The program delineated three high-priority target zones with significant potential for high-purity silica, positioning Argyle to advance the project further. The company plans to conduct additional sampling and geological mapping to refine future drilling targets, potentially enhancing its exploration upside across the broader project area.

More about Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The company holds interests in several quartzite silica projects in Québec and a rare earth element project in Ontario, with an option to acquire a graphite property in Nova Scotia. Argyle is also involved in a research partnership with the INRS, a Québec government-funded research and training institute.

Average Trading Volume: 384,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about ARGL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.