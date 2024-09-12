Argyle Advances Quebec Silica Project with INRS

Argyle Resources Corp. (TSE:ARGL) has released an update.

Argyle Resources Corp. partners with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) to conduct geological mapping and sampling of silica structures at its Matapedia Silica project in Quebec, aiming to enhance the region’s battery supply chain. The company’s innovative pilot plant will process samples using cutting-edge equipment, including a mobile X-ray fluorescence analyzer, to assess silica quality for their fully-owned exploration properties.

