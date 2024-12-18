Argo’s Electric Transit Revolution in Ontario

Steer Technologies (TSE:ARGH) has released an update.

Argo Corporation is set to launch the world’s first intelligent, all-electric public transit system in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario, offering residents door-to-door service at regular bus fares. This innovative system, starting in early 2025, will integrate seamlessly with Ontario’s GO trains, making public transit more convenient and reliable. With scalable technology, Argo aims to transform urban mobility, reducing car dependence and setting a global standard for sustainable transit solutions.

