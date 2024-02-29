Argo Living Soils Launches $300K Private Placement

Argo Living Soils Corp. (TSE:ARGO) has released an update.

Argo Living Soils Corp., an organic products company, has announced a private placement offering aimed at raising $300,000 through the sale of 3 million units at $0.10 each, with added share purchase warrants. This initiative is intended to bolster the company’s working capital and support the exploration of strategic business opportunities that complement their organic and eco-friendly product vision. The offering also includes a standard four-month hold period for the securities issued.

For further insights into TSE:ARGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.