Argo Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Argo Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing that a total of 110,321 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 297,679 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

