Argo Investments Reports Dips in Income and Profit

Argo Investments Limited reports a 5.9% decrease in income and a 6.9% drop in profit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, with total dividends remaining steady at 34.5 cents per share. The company announces a fully franked final dividend of 18 cents, payable on September 13, 2024, and confirms the operation of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Dividend Substitution Share Plan without any discount. Additionally, Argo Investments’ Net Tangible Asset per share increased from $9.03 in 2023 to $9.61 in 2024.

