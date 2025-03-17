Argo Investments Announces Estimated NTA Backing and Share Price

An announcement from Argo Investments Limited ( (AU:ARG) ) is now available.

Argo Investments Limited has announced its estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share and share price as of March 14, 2025. The company highlights its diversified, low-cost, and internally managed investment approach, with a strong balance sheet and no debt, offering fully-franked, sustainable dividends. This announcement reinforces Argo’s commitment to a long-term, proven investment strategy, which may positively impact its market positioning and provide confidence to its stakeholders.

Argo Investments Limited, founded in 1946 in Adelaide, is one of Australia’s oldest and largest listed investment companies (LICs). It is among the ASX’s top 100 companies, managing over $7 billion for more than 90,000 shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 0.82%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

