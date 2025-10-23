Argo Investments Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Argo Investments Limited ( (AU:ARG) ) is now available.

Argo Investments Limited announced the cessation of Christopher Edgar Cuffe AO as a director, effective October 22, 2025. Cuffe held a beneficial interest in 15,929 fully paid ordinary shares through Thank Keating Pty. Ltd., associated with the C&N Cuffe Family Superannuation Fund. This change in directorship may influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders’ interests.

More about Argo Investments Limited

Argo Investments Limited is a prominent investment company in Australia, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company is known for its long-term investment strategy and aims to provide consistent returns to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 299,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

