Argo Infrastructure Slight Portfolio Dip Amid Mixed Sector Performance

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd reported a slight decrease in its portfolio by -1.7% in A$ terms this quarter, underperforming the broader equities market which experienced marginal gains. The infrastructure sector saw varied results, with Marine Ports outperforming while Railways lagged, indicating a mixed impact of global economic trends and geopolitical concerns. Key positive contributors to the portfolio included midstream energy and gas distribution sectors, bolstered by increased power demand for data centers and manufacturing.

