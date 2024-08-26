Argo Infrastructure Reports Solid Yearly Growth

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:ALI) has released an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd has reported a robust financial performance with a 10.6% increase in investment income and a significant 33.4% rise in profit for the fiscal year ending June 2024. Shareholders will receive a total of 9.0 cents per share in fully franked dividends, up from the previous year’s 8.5 cents, with no discount applied to shares allotted under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Dividend Substitution Share Plan. Despite these positive results, the Net Tangible Asset per share saw a slight decrease from $2.39 to $2.37.

