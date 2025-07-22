Argo Infrastructure Reports Financial Metrics for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. ( (AU:ALI) ) is now available.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. has announced its estimated pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) per share and share price as of July 18, 2025. The announcement provides stakeholders with an overview of the company’s financial position, indicating stability in its share price. This information is crucial for investors and market analysts monitoring the company’s performance and its positioning within the global infrastructure sector.

More about Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd.

Argo Infrastructure, trading under the ASX code ALI, offers investors access to a global portfolio of listed infrastructure companies, encompassing a wide range of infrastructure assets that are not available through the ASX. Established by Argo Investments, the company manages over $400 million in assets and serves approximately 9,000 shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 117,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

