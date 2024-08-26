Argo Infrastructure Announces Record Dividend

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:ALI) has released an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd reported a full-year profit of $12.8 million and announced a record final dividend of 5.0 cents per share, up from last year’s 4.5 cents. Despite the challenges of high inflation and market volatility, the company’s infrastructure investments saw a positive return of 4.8%, beating the benchmark index. The company’s performance reflects the resilience of inflation-linked revenue streams in the infrastructure sector.

For further insights into AU:ALI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.