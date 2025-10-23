Argo Graphene Solutions Expands Graphene-Enhanced Concrete Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argo Living Soils Corp. ( (TSE:ARGO) ) has provided an announcement.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. has successfully completed its first graphene-infused concrete test pour in Bristol, Tennessee, and has launched a second, larger project at the same site. This initiative aims to demonstrate the potential of their proprietary graphene formula, which enhances concrete strength, reduces cracking, and minimizes environmental impact. The company plans to conduct comprehensive strength testing to validate these benefits, positioning graphene-enhanced concrete as a transformative solution for sustainable infrastructure.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. The company leverages cutting-edge graphene technologies through its subsidiaries, such as Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., to create eco-friendly products that address global challenges in infrastructure renewal and carbon reduction.

