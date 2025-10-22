Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. ( (AU:ALI) ) just unveiled an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd announced the successful results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed by poll. The meeting included the election and re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd is a company that operates within the infrastructure sector, focusing on investments in global listed infrastructure assets. The company aims to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of infrastructure investments, targeting stable returns and capital growth.

