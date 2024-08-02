Argo Corporation Embarks on Public Transit Revolution

Steer Technologies (TSE:ARGH) has released an update.

Argo Corporation, previously known as Steer Technologies Inc., has completed its name change and is set to trade under its new name on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX starting August 2, 2024. The name change reflects the company’s commitment to revolutionize public transportation and enhance urban mobility without affecting shareholder rights or share capital.

